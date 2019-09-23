Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Makes minimal impact versus Dallas
Ballage carried eight times for 17 yards and caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.
Ballage's nine touches nearly doubled his season total, but he did little on the ground as he averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake totaled 72 scrimmage yards on 15 touches and looked much more effective against a tough opponent. Ballage has hardly made a case for a larger workload, totaling 22 yards on 17 carries and 29 yards on three catches through three games. With that said, he seems unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact in next Sunday's home matchup with the Chargers.
