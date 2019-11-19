Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: May get longer leash as starter
Ballage may have the opportunity to finish the season as the Dolphins' lead back after Miami cut the suspended Mark Walton on Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Before the NFL handed him a four-game suspension earlier this month in connection with his three offseason arrests, Walton had seemingly separated himself from Ballage as the Dolphins' lead back following the late-October trade that sent Kenyan Drake to Arizona. Walton was expected to reclaim the top spot on the depth chart once eligible to return Dec. 8 against the Jets, but he lost his roster spot entirely after Miami was made aware of his involvement in yet another "police matter" early Tuesday. While Walton's dismissal aids Ballage, his pitiful efficiency this season (1.9 yards per carry on 64 totes, 3.8 yards per reception on 13 catches) may have already put his standing in the backfield on shaky ground. Rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin now loom as the remaining challengers at running back, and both could see increased chances in the weeks to come if Ballage continues to struggle in both the running and passing games.
