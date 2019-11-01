Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Meager role in Week 8
Ballage played 10 of the Dolphins' 60 offensive snaps in Monday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers, finishing with eight yards on three carries and an 11-yard reception.
Though pregame reports suggested Ballage would garner the start Week 8 following the trade of Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals, Mark Walton lined up in the backfield for the Dolphins' first snap. Walton went on to play 51 more snaps on the evening, indicating that he's the clear No. 1 back for the Drake-less Dolphins. Ballage's 17 percent offensive snap share was actually his largest portion since Week 3, but his role isn't sizable enough to make him worthy of rostering in the majority of fantasy leagues.
