Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Met with opportunity
Ballage will serve as the Dolphins' top running back as long as Kenyan Drake (foot) remains sidelined, Omar Kelly and Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel report.
Ballage dominated first-team reps during Wednesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, as expected with Drake absent. The second-year runner reportedly made the most of his opportunity, scoring on a 35-yard run to the outside in which he scorched Tampa Bay's defenders, and reeling in a screen pass which he nearly converted for a touchdown during 11-on-11 drills. Drake -- who was spotted wearing a walking boot Wednesday - has reportedly avoided any structural damage in his foot and is expected to be ready for Week 1, but he could realistically concede ground to Ballage in Miami's ongoing backfield competition if the 2018 fourth-round pick is able to continue his hot streak.
