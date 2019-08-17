Ballage is not playing during Friday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins are opting to keep Ballage on ice Friday, given that he's the team's de facto No. 1 runner with Kenyan Drake (foot) managing an injury. Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin stand to receive the majority of carries with the starting offense Friday, and as long as Ballage and Drake remain off the field.

