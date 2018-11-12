Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Notches one catch
Ballage brought in his only target for six receiving yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.
Ballage once again remained relegated to a niche role in Miami's offense. It speaks well of the rookie's pass catching abilities that he saw the field during the Dolphins' first half two-minute drill, but Ballage appears unlikely to carve out a sizeable offensive role this season. The rookie has yet to receive more than 10 offensive snaps in a single game, and is only worth rostering in dynasty formats.
