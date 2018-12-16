Ballage carried the ball 12 times for 123 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings. He also caught one pass for a loss of two yards.

Ballage benefited from a substantial uptick in carries after Frank Gore (ankle) suffered a sprained foot during the first quarter, and made the most of his opportunity. The rookie fourth-round pick capped his performance with a highlight-reel 75-yard TD run on the first play of the second half, in which he broke straight through the middle of the line and then outran the Vikings' secondary. Ballage had entered Sunday's game with only eight carries for 11 yards on the season, but his breakout performance will now likely earn him an increased offensive role going forward. If Gore were to miss any time, Ballage will be an intriguing waiver wire pickup in all fantasy formats.