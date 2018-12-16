Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Posts career game in loss
Ballage carried the ball 12 times for 123 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings. He also caught one pass for a loss of two yards.
Ballage benefited from a substantial uptick in carries after Frank Gore (ankle) suffered a sprained foot during the first quarter, and made the most of his opportunity. The rookie fourth-round pick capped his performance with a highlight-reel 75-yard TD run on the first play of the second half, in which he broke straight through the middle of the line and then outran the Vikings' secondary. Ballage had entered Sunday's game with only eight carries for 11 yards on the season, but his breakout performance will now likely earn him an increased offensive role going forward. If Gore were to miss any time, Ballage will be an intriguing waiver wire pickup in all fantasy formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15