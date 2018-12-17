Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Primed for more work
Ballage is headed for a key role in the Miami backfield with Frank Gore (foot) expected to miss the rest of the season, ESPN.com reports.
Getting his first significant playing time as a professional, Ballage responded with 12 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings, while Kenyan Drake saw just four touches despite handling a 53 percent snap share. The rookie fourth-round pick profiles as a more explosive replacement for Gore, who averaged 11.1 carries and 1.1 targets in 14 games this season. A Week 16 home contest against the lifeless Jaguars should give Ballage a decent shot to make it back-to-back productive outings, though Drake and Brandon Bolden also figure to get some carries.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Posts career game in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: No offensive snaps Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Garners career high in touches•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Ineffective in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Notches one catch•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Two catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...