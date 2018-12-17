Ballage is headed for a key role in the Miami backfield with Frank Gore (foot) expected to miss the rest of the season, ESPN.com reports.

Getting his first significant playing time as a professional, Ballage responded with 12 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings, while Kenyan Drake saw just four touches despite handling a 53 percent snap share. The rookie fourth-round pick profiles as a more explosive replacement for Gore, who averaged 11.1 carries and 1.1 targets in 14 games this season. A Week 16 home contest against the lifeless Jaguars should give Ballage a decent shot to make it back-to-back productive outings, though Drake and Brandon Bolden also figure to get some carries.