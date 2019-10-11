Ballage (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ballage avoided the injury report in Week 6 until making an appearance Friday as a limited participant. Typically, this is indicative of an injury suffered in practice, but the Dolphins will wait until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff before making a decision on his availability.