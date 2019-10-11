Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Questionable due to foot injury
Ballage (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ballage avoided the injury report in Week 6 until making an appearance Friday as a limited participant. Typically, this is indicative of an injury suffered in practice, but the Dolphins will wait until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff before making a decision on his availability.
