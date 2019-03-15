Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Ready for more work sans-Gore
The Dolphins figure to take a closer look at Ballage after they declined to re-sign Frank Gore, Charles Trainor of The Miami Herald reports.
Given their commitment to a rebuild and numerous roster deficiencies, it won't come as any surprise if the Dolphins enter training camp with minimal competition for Ballage and Kenyan Drake in the backfield. The latter is an obvious favorite to handle the lead role, but he's yet to reach 175 touches in a season despite playing all 48 games since he entered the NFL. The Dolphins ideally would like to see a 1-2 punch, with Drake presumably handling more of the receiving work while Ballage does more bruising between the tackles. Granted, the 237-pounder didn't show much aptitude as an inside runner at Arizona State, and the Dolphins still have time to upgrade their backfield before Week 1 if they don't trust Ballage.
