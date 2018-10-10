Ballage recorded a two-yard carry during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

After sitting out for the first few weeks of the season, Ballage has suited up in each of the past two weeks but has just two carries and five yards to show for it. Ballage is currently buried behind Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake on the depth chart, and it isn't even quite clear how he would stack up against a healthy Brandon Bolden, who missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury. Sunday doesn't look like a breakout opportunity as Miami takes on a Bears defense ranked third in the league in opponent yards per carry.

