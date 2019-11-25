Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Ballage will remain the starter this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite averaging a miserable 1.9 yards per carry and 4.5 yards per catch through 11 contests, Ballage will retain his grasp on the starting gig for the time being. Rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin have garnered increased usage in recent weeks -- Laird logged 23 snaps on offense during Sunday's loss to the Browns while Gaskin played 16 snaps -- so Miami's backfield could grow to more closely represent a timeshare as the season continues, unless Ballage is able to start producing more consistently.