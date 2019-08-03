Ballage (undisclosed) is participating in team drills Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ballage missed multiple practice sessions this week due to an undisclosed injury and now resumes working with the first team. While it appears that Ballage has made a full recovery, it's worth noting that the second-year pro ceded Saturday's initial first-team reps to Kenyan Drake and was held out of certain drills to begin the day. Mark Walton stands to see deceased reps as Ballage and Drake recommence competing for carries.

