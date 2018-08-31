Ballage (concussion) took four carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against Atlanta.

After missing the previous two games, Ballage got the starting nod Thursday and immediately took advantage of his opportunity on the first two drives of the night. He finishes the preseason with 14 carries for 62 yards (4.4 YPC) and six catches for 60 yards in two games, locking down the No. 3 RB spot behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. It's a role that probably won't entail many touches, if any, during a Week 1 matchup with the Titans.