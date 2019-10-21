Ballage ran the ball three times for seven yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Ballage duplicated his exact rushing statline from Week 6, managing to score for a second consecutive week. The second-year pro has been eclipsed by both Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton on Miami's depth chart, but he appears to be hanging onto a role as the team's short-yardage and goal-line back.