Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Scores in loss
Ballage ran the ball three times for seven yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.
Ballage duplicated his exact rushing statline from Week 6, managing to score for a second consecutive week. The second-year pro has been eclipsed by both Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton on Miami's depth chart, but he appears to be hanging onto a role as the team's short-yardage and goal-line back.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Reaches end zone•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Questionable due to foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Gets two carries in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Makes minimal impact versus Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Among Miami's Week 2 lowlights•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...