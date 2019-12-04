Ballage (leg) could be healthy within a few weeks, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Brian Flores said Ballage wouldn't have been placed on injured reserve if he'd suffered the same leg injury earlier in the season. It sounds like the running back will return to full health long before the offseason program, but he'll need to battle for his roster spot after averaging 1.8 yards on 74 carries and 2.6 yards on 24 targets in 2019. The Dolphins have plenty of draft picks and ample cap space to secure upgrades in the backfield. In the meantime, Patrick Laird will duke it out with Myles Gaskin, Zach Zenner and De'Lance Turner throughout December.