Ballage figures to see an expanded role in Miami offense in the coming weeks, with teammate Mark Walton slated to serve a four-game suspension.

With Walton unavailable, look for Ballage to head the Dolphins' rushing attack this Sunday against the Colts, with Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin also candidates to see added opportunities in the coming weeks. While Ballage's team context isn't optimal and doesn't always lead to favorable game flows, he's an option for those looking to add running back depth, with injuries and bye weeks in mind.