Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Should see expanded role
Ballage figures to see an expanded role in Miami offense in the coming weeks, with teammate Mark Walton slated to serve a four-game suspension.
With Walton unavailable, look for Ballage to head the Dolphins' rushing attack this Sunday against the Colts, with Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin also candidates to see added opportunities in the coming weeks. While Ballage's team context isn't optimal and doesn't always lead to favorable game flows, he's an option for those looking to add running back depth, with injuries and bye weeks in mind.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...