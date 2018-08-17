Ballage (concussion) won't play Friday against the Panthers, the Miami Herald reports.

With Frank Gore being rested, Kenyan Drake will start at running back for the Dolphins on Friday, but expect his healthy backups to see plenty of touches once he gets some initial reps.

