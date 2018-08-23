Ballage (concussion) missed Thursday's practice as he continued through the NFL's concussion protocol, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Ballage entered the concussion protocol after last Monday's practice session and his continued absence seems to indicate he could miss a second preseason game. Look for Senorise Perry to see some extra snaps if Ballage is sidelined for Saturday's contest against Baltimore.

