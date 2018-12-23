Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Six touches in loss
Ballage rushed four times for 10 yards and caught two of four targets for 39 yards.
Ballage did not come near his Week 15 workload, in which he logged 12 carries for 123 yards, disappointing fantasy managers who risked starting him in their lineups. The rookie was mostly stifled alongside the rest of Miami's offense, which managed only 183 total yards on the day. Ballage was able to briefly showcase his receiving chops, averaging 19.5 yards-per-reception and doing most of his damage after the catch.
