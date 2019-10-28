Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Starting Monday
Ballage will be the Dolphins' starting running back Monday at Pittsburgh, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
In the wake of Kenyan Drake getting moved to Arizona, Miami will entrust the backfield in Ballage's hands first. When Ballage started Weeks 1 and 2, he was granted at least a 50-percent share of the offensive snaps in both of those contests, but he managed just 24 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 11 touches. There's a decent bet he splits the work with Mark Walton against the Steelers' 19th-ranked run defense (110.2 yards per game).
