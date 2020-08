Ballage has reverted back to the Dolphins after a hamstring injury led to a failed physical that nullified his trade to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Ballage likely will be released and could later sign with the Jets. The trade was merely for a conditional late-round pick, one that may have depended on Ballage actually playing snaps for the Jets. It isn't clear the 2018 fourth-round pick will have a role with an NFL club this year.