Ballage (undisclosed) did not participate in the Dolphins' team scrimmage Saturday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's still unclear what is keeping Ballage off the field, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald did report the running back was able to participate in portions of Saturday's practice, so this injury is likely relatively minor. Mark Walton operated as the No. 2 back in Ballage's absence, with Kenyan Drake stringing together his second consecutive stellar practice as the lead back.