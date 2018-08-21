Ballage remains in the concussion protocol and isn't practicing Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick missed last week's preseason game in Carolina and isn't looking good for Saturday's exhibition against the Ravens. His absence isn't a huge concern in terms of Miami's Week 1 gameplan, considering Ballage is expected to start his career third or fourth on the backfield depth chart. If the concussion symptoms linger, Senorise Perry would see his roster odds improve.

