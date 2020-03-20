Ballage (Achilles) is facing competition for carries from new backfield mate Jordan Howard (shoulder), Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.

Ballage and Howard both fit the mold of early-down running backs with limited receiving upside, an indication that they could spend the summer competing for one role. Howard's track record of consistency (4.3 career YPC) stands to give him a clear lead over Ballage, who scrounged up a dismal 1.8 YPC across 74 rushing attempts in 2019. Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird also stand to compete for backfield roles during the offseason.