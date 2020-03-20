Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Stout competition arrives
Ballage (Achilles) is facing competition for carries from new backfield mate Jordan Howard (shoulder), Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Ballage and Howard both fit the mold of early-down running backs with limited receiving upside, an indication that they could spend the summer competing for one role. Howard's track record of consistency (4.3 career YPC) stands to give him a clear lead over Ballage, who scrounged up a dismal 1.8 YPC across 74 rushing attempts in 2019. Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird also stand to compete for backfield roles during the offseason.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Should be healthy soon•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Lands on IR•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Retains starting job•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Another underwhelming performance•
-
Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: May get longer leash as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...