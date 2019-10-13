Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Suits up Sunday
Ballage (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.
He's in uniform, but with Kenyan Drake serving as the team's top back and Mark Walton starting to earn his share of carries in the Miami ground game, Ballage is a risky roll in fantasy lineups.
