Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Takes back seat to Walton again
Ballage turned seven carries into 19 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.
Even with Kenyan Drake now plying his trade in Arizona, Ballage's role remains largely unchanged, as Mark Walton stepped into the leading role on the ground with 29 yards on 12 carries. Ballage will be entrusted with the occasional goal-line carry, but the Dolphins don't get there very often. All three of Miami's touchdowns in this one came through the air.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...