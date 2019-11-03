Ballage turned seven carries into 19 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Even with Kenyan Drake now plying his trade in Arizona, Ballage's role remains largely unchanged, as Mark Walton stepped into the leading role on the ground with 29 yards on 12 carries. Ballage will be entrusted with the occasional goal-line carry, but the Dolphins don't get there very often. All three of Miami's touchdowns in this one came through the air.