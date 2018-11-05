Ballage recorded one carry for a loss of two yards and caught both his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Ballage saw his largest offensive workload of the season during the Week 9 win, logging three touches on four offensive snaps. The rookie running back appears to have carved out a niche offensive role, and has now showcased his pass-catching skills on an NFL field. The rookie is unlikely to garner a notable offensive workload this season behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, but warrants attention in dynasty formats.