Ballage played only 20 snaps on offense during Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens while Kenyan Drake played 27 snaps.

Ballage, who netted minus-1 yard on five carries and one catch for 13 yards, also saw less touches than Drake despite being listed as the starter. Given that the Ravens led 42-10 by halftime it's conceivable that the game script simply favored Drake's receiving chops, but Ballage's lack of efficiency could also have prompted him to cede the workload. Heading into a Week 2 matchup against New England's impressive offense, Ballage may once again be facing an unfavorable situation and see less usage than Drake.