Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Will remain priority on ground
Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that the Dolphins will continue to lean heavily on Ballage as their lead option out of the backfield, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. "Kalen's done a good job at practice; it hasn't materialized in games," Flores said. "We keep giving it to him, and I think it will turn. He's a good player. He's shown it in practice. We'll keep feeding him and I think he will break through at some point."
While Mark Walton missed the first of four games due to suspension in the Dolphins' win last week over the Colts, Ballage stepped in as the clear No. 1 back, playing 54 of 66 offensive snaps but gaining just 43 yards on 20 carries. Ballage's lack of productivity on the ground has been a recurring theme throughout the season, as his 2.1 yards-per-carry average ranks last among all backs with at least 10 totes. Fortunately for Ballage, none of the other three active backs on the roster -- Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin and De'Lance Turner -- possess much in the way of pedigree or prior NFL experience, so he should remain relatively unchallenged for top duties until Walton is eligible to return to action Dec. 8 versus the Jets.
