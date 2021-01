Grugier-Hill (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Though the illness is not related to COVID-19, it is serious enough to keep Grugier-Hill out of the lineup against the Bills. With Elandon Roberts (knee) recently placed on IR and Shaq Lawson (ankle) questionable, Miami's linebacking corps would be thin for the key matchup.