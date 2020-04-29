Play

Frazier (pectoral) signed a contract with the Dolphins on Sunday, Omar Kelly and Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Frazier appeared in four games for Dallas in 2019 before landing on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, and he'll now compete for a spot in Miami's secondary. The 25-year-old appeared in 31 games for the Cowboys over the previous two seasons and totaled 55 tackles (38 solo) one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

