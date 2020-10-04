site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Kavon Frazier: No-go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Frazier (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Frazier came into the game drawing a doubtful tag after he practiced all week on a limited basis. With Frazier sidelined, look for Brandon Jones to be the primary back up at free safety while handling an uptick in special teams snaps.
