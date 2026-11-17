Allen turned his lone carry into zero yards and hauled in his lone target for minus-four yards during the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Allen found the ball on both of his offensive snaps during Sunday's loss, although he ended up losing four yards on his only catch of the game early in the second quarter. He's well behind Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright on the running back depth chart, and most of Allen's playing time in Week 11 against the Bills on Nov. 22, will likely come on special teams.