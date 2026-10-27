Allen logged six snaps on special teams and didn't show up on the box score otherwise during Sunday's 28-25 win over the Jets.

Allen -- who was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins one day after being let go by the Commanders on Oct. 8 -- was cleared to make his debut with his new team Sunday. He was limited to work on special teams, but he could carve himself a role on offense as he gets more familiar with the playbook. Jaylen Wright left Sunday's game and did not return due to a quadriceps, and if he cannot play against the Raiders in Week 8, then Allen would step into the RB2 role behind Ollie Gordon.