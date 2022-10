Crossen (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Crossen exited Miami's Week 6 loss to the Vikings with the knee issue and was unable to participate in practice in any capacity during the week. The Dolphins' secondary could be missing a number of key players in their secondary against the Steelers, and Crossen's absence would only further hurt their depth.