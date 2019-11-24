Crawley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Crawley plays a major role in the Dolphins' secondary as he's logged 105 defensive snaps over the two preceding weeks. With Ken Webster (ankle) inactive, Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham and a rotation of Ryan Lewis and Chris Lammons will round out the cornerback corps if Crawley's unable to return.