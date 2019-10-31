Crawley was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Crawley was waived by the Saints on Tuesday but he didn't make it far down the waiver priority as he was claimed by the winless Dolphins. The 26-year-old didn't see the field this season with New Orleans until Week 8 when he played 12 snaps on special teams.

