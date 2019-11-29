Play

Crawley (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Crawley logged a trio of limited practices this week. The veteran cornerback will play a key role in Miami's secondary if cleared to suit up against Philadelphia on Sunday, but he can't be considered a lock to retake the field. Crawley is nursing a shoulder injury suffered Week 12 versus the Browns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories