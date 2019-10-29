Play

Webster (ankle) won't return to Monday's game against the Steelers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Webster suffered the injury late in the second quarter while in coverage, and had to be carted off the field. His absence won't likely affect the defense too much, as the rookie has taken on a depth role in the secondary this season. Expect the team to have more specifics on the injury following the game or in the coming days.

