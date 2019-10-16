Webster (leg) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Webster was injured during Week 6's game against the Redskins, but it appears he's full speed ahead. The rookie seventh-round pick (by New England) played a season-high 44 defensive snaps in that game, so he could be due for another high-usage outing.

