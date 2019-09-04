Webster was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Webster was waived by the Patriots ahead of Saturday's roster deadline but will stay within the AFC East. The 23-year-old was selected in the seventh-round of April's draft and will likely have a better opportunity to make an impression with the Dolphins.

