Webster was forced out of Sunday's game against the Redskins with a leg injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Webster is usually just a depth asset, but with Xavien Howard (knee) and Johnson Bademosi (ankle) inactive, he was in line for an increase in snaps. With Webster off the field, the Dolphins have just three healthy corners.

