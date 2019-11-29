Play

Webster (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The 23-year-old has missed the last three games with the ankle injury but should have a solid chance of returning Sunday after practicing fully Friday. Fellow CB Ken Crawley (shoulder) is also questionable, which could allow Nik Needham to continue seeing an increased workload.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories