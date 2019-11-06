Webster (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Webster had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury two weeks ago in a loss to Pittsburgh, and then he missed Miami's Week 9 matchup with the Jets. It seems unlikely that he'll be healthy enough to face the Colts this Sunday. The 23-year-old cornerback has only amassed 11 tackles in six games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories