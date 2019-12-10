Dolphins' Ken Webster: Moves to injured reserve
Webster (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Webster was battling the ankle injury since late October and previously missed four games, and he apparently aggravated the injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets. The 23-year-old will finish the season with 19 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defensed in eight games.
