Webster (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Webster has missed three weeks with an ankle injury, but his return to practice suggests that he's close to returning to game action. If Webster can ramp up his activity over the next couple of days, he should be good to go Sunday against the Browns. In six games this season, the 23-year-old defensive back has recorded 11 tackles and one pass defense.

