Webster (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Webster was able to work as a limited practice participant this week but will still end up missing his fourth straight game. Nik Needham and Ken Crawley should continue seeing increased snaps in his expected absence.

