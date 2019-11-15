Webster (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional match against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Webster was unable to practice in any capacity this week, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The rookie seventh-round pick will miss a third consecutive game due to his lingering ankle injury. As long as Webster is unable to go, Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz stand to play expanded roles in Miami's secondary.