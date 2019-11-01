Dolphins' Ken Webster: Won't play Week 9
Webster (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Webster sustained the injury and was carted off the field during Monday's loss to the Steelers and did not practice this week. It's unclear when the 23-year-old is expected to retake the field.
